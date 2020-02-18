CLIVE — A Dallas County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

LuAnn Grove of De Soto won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1100 Greene St. in De Soto.

Grove won the eighth of 50 prizes of $10,000 in the game. She claimed her prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.29 and 25 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.