17,000 people visit the Gothic House every year in the small southeast Iowa town.

ELDON — With temperatures set below zero, there was no better time than for a crowd to enjoy a variety of soups at Saturday's birthday soup smorgasbord at the KD Center.

Kelsy Westman, American Gothic House (AGH) administrator, said the purpose of the event was not only for people to participate in raffles, feast their appetites on soups and desserts, but to also raise money for AGH and celebrate Grant Wood's 129th birthday.

Westman said she appreciated the volunteers who chose to help with the fundraiser. She said without the volunteers, it would have not been possible to raise the necessary funds to keep AGH going.

Joan and Ken McKee and Mike Eddy chose to volunteer because they wanted to help raise funds for AGH, something they said they all love. Joan made cheeseburger soup and Ken and Eddy gave drinks and chatted with attendees coming in.

"It's something to do and meet the people of this town here," Ken McKee said.

"I'm retired and it gives me something to do; meet a lot of people," Joan McKee said, "and it raises funds for the Gothic House, of course, they always need funds ... and they always need volunteers to raise funds."

"I try to volunteer as much as I can," Mike Eddy said, "I like meeting the public and interacting with the people and seeing how far away come and stuff from all kinds of foregin countries."

Eddy said 17,000 people come to the Gothic House every year. He said the number of visitors who came always makes him think of Wood's legacy. The McKee's agreed.

"People do know about it, maybe we're helping get the word out," Ken McKee said. "... The Gothic house painting -- that is America's number one painting. You have all the paintings from Europe and everything -- this is Iowa's Mona Lisa."

Joan agreed. "The painting came from such a small town, then he became famous," she said. "A lot of different paintings are things we don't know about and can't relate to, but it's something that we can."

Ken chimed in. "One of his [Wood's] sayings was 'everything I ever learned, I was milking a cow," he said. "That tells you what he is."

Westman also thought about how Wood affected Iowans' lives.

"I think he's a big deal, especially just around these parts, because essentially he's Iowa's son," Westman said. "He's from Iowa and he was on a farm for a while. He's like the boy next door in Iowa and he made it kind of big with American Gothic and everybody was talking about him."