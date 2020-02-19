The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Raccoon Valley Bank Ice Skating Rink on Wednesday, Feb. 19. After the ribbon was cut, cookies and hot chocolate were served inside the bank.

The rink is located at in the Raccoon Valley Bank community lawn at the corner of 10th and Main. The entrance to the rink is located on the east side, along 10th Street.

The rink officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

