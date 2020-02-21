Staff Report

Friday

Feb 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM Feb 22, 2020 at 2:16 AM


It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


2-3-2020


Arrest: A 34 year old Waukee resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for domestic abuse assault.


2-5-2020


Theft: A Litterdale resident reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $990.


2-6-2020


Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.


2-7-2020


Accident: An Adel driver was backing up in the 300 block of S. 10th St. when she struck a vehicle. Damages estimated at $1,100.