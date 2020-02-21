It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

February 11, 2020

A 39 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- riginal charge of driving while license suspended.

A 29 year old male Adel resident was arrested at 24043 302nd Pl., Adel for driving while barred.

A Dexter driver was traveling near the intersection of Amarillo Rd and Linden St., when he reached down to pick something up and went off the road into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

February 12, 2020

A Des Moines driver was traveling near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 80 when she was distracted and began to slide and then lost control going into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

An Eden Prairie, MN driver was traveling near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he began to make a lane change and lost control sliding into the median spinning counter clockwise, striking the cable barrier. No injuries reported. Damage to the semi-tractor and trailer estimated at $3,000.

A Waukee driver was traveling near the 108 mile marker of Interstate 80 when the vehicle in front of him lost control and slid into the inside lane directly in Minshall’s travel path causing him to T-bone the other vehicle. The vehicle stopped and then left the scene. No injuries reported. Damage to the Waukee driver’s vehicle estimated at $3,000.

A Lake Placid, FL driver was traveling near the 106 mile marker of Interstate 80 when another semi driven by a Hempstead, TX driver lost traction while passing and almost collided with him. Both vehicles went off the road and partially in the ditch. No injuries reported. No damage to vehicle one reported. Vehicle two damage estimated at $1,500. Driver two was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

February 13, 2020

A 39 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and attempted murder.

A 32 year old male Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of forgery.

February 14, 2020

A 24 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for eluding and interference with official acts.

February 15, 2020

A 21 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 19 year old male Bouton resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A 31 year old Waukee resident was arrested at Mills Civic Parkway and Jordan Creek for OWI.

February 16, 2020

A 24 year old male Waukee resident was arrested at NW 142nd and Forest Ct., for OWI.

February 17, 2020

Driver one was traveling west near the 28000 block of 240th St., when she slowed down for a school bus with their lights on dropping off kids and was rear ended by vehicle two. Driver one was transported to Mercy Westlakes and a passenger in vehicle two was transported to Methodist Main. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $5,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A 21 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while barred.