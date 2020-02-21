Submitted to DCN

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


1-3-20


Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.


1-16-20


De Soto Public works reported damage to the stop sign at Spruce and Dallas St.


1-16-20


De Soto Public works reported criminal mischief to the grass at the sewer plant.


1-22-20


Kum & Go reported a trespass.


1-23-20


All Stated Ag Parts reported a theft from a trailer.


1-24-20:


Ketelsen’s RV reported a burglary and criminal mischief to a camper.


1-26-20


Male arrested on possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.


1-28-20


A two-car property accident was reported in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store.


1-29-20


A resident reported a burglary/robbery from his residence.


1-29-20


Kum & Go reported a shoplifting.