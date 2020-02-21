It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

1-3-20

Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.

1-16-20

De Soto Public works reported damage to the stop sign at Spruce and Dallas St.

1-16-20

De Soto Public works reported criminal mischief to the grass at the sewer plant.

1-22-20

Kum & Go reported a trespass.

1-23-20

All Stated Ag Parts reported a theft from a trailer.

1-24-20:

Ketelsen’s RV reported a burglary and criminal mischief to a camper.

1-26-20

Male arrested on possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

1-28-20

A two-car property accident was reported in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store.

1-29-20

A resident reported a burglary/robbery from his residence.

1-29-20

Kum & Go reported a shoplifting.