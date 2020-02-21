It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
1-3-20
Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.
1-16-20
De Soto Public works reported damage to the stop sign at Spruce and Dallas St.
1-16-20
De Soto Public works reported criminal mischief to the grass at the sewer plant.
1-22-20
Kum & Go reported a trespass.
1-23-20
All Stated Ag Parts reported a theft from a trailer.
1-24-20:
Ketelsen’s RV reported a burglary and criminal mischief to a camper.
1-26-20
Male arrested on possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
1-28-20
A two-car property accident was reported in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store.
1-29-20
A resident reported a burglary/robbery from his residence.
1-29-20
Kum & Go reported a shoplifting.