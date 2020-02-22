With the 10th anniversary of city of Ames’ Eco Fair and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaching this April, the city is holding a series of EcoChats, a series of environmentally-themed lectures, in February and March.

On Wednesday, inside the Ames Auditorium at 7 p.m., a water-themed lecture will cover the topics of water conservation, the Flint, Michigan Water Crisis, and agricultural watershed conservation practices.

“This is the first year we’ve done the monthly EcoChat sessions,” said Liz Calhoun, a stormwater resource analyst with the city. “We wanted to expand these talks and get more information out there, more information about city programs and just try to really educate the people on these different topics.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s event will be Kevin Dietzel, representing Lost Lake Farms near Jewell, Kris Evans, environmental engineer at the Ames Water and Pollution Control Department, Neil Weiss, assistant director of the Ames Water and Pollution Control Department and Ames resident Mike Todd.

“We had a great response for our last talks, and it also allows community members to ask about the different programs we are doing in Ames,” Calhoun said.

The lectures are done in a “quick, slideshow” style, with presenters spending five minutes informing audience members on the topic, before taking questions.

“We want the information to be easy-to-digest,” Calhoun said. “These talks are the beginning of getting people to make a change, just getting them information to them, so that they feel that they can make a difference.”

One of the topics will center around Flint, Michigan, with a estimated population of 95,000, which was plagued by lead contamination in the local water supply.

In 2014, a major public health emergency was announced, and reports estimated that the health of thousands of residents, including an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, was due to the tainted water.

“One of the topics, Flint, will be a good deep dive into what caused the problems in Flint and how this can affect other communities in the future,” Calhoun said.

Ames historically has been recognized for the quality of its tap water, ranking “best tap water” in Iowa by the American Water Works Association in three consecutive years since 2017.

The last EcoChat, held in January, was centered around energy with emphasis on the city’s solar program Sun Smart Ames, and city rebates for electric transportation.

On March 30, the last EcoChat session will be centered around recycling, providing updates on the pilot composting program, and tips on what and what not to recycle.

In July 2019, the city rolled out a 12-month Food Waste Diversion pilot project allow participants to turn their food scraps into nutrient-rich additives for gardens through its new pay-as-you-compost option.

Additionally, the city has urged resident to be mindful of their waste production, after recent repairs at the Ames Power Plant led waste haulers to truck municipal solid waste to the Boone landfill rather than processing the garbage to produce fuel for the power plant.

EcoFair 2020, will be held on April 25 at the Ames City Gymnasium.