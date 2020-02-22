Submitted to DCN

INDIANOLA — Simpson College announced the names of local students who made the President’s List for the 2019 Fall semester.


The following students made the President’s List by achieving a 4.0 GPA for the semester:


Meagan Blomgren of Waukee, a graduate of Van Meter High School


Kole Hicok of Dallas Center, a graduate of Dallas Center Grimes High School


Danielle Johnson of Perry, a graduate of Greene County High School


Gable Johnson of Earlham, a graduate of Earlham High School


Kaitlyn Murano of Woodward, a graduate of Dallas Center Grimes High School


Alyssa Pingel of Dallas Center, a graduate of Adel Desoto Minburn High School


Cole Sigler of Dallas Center, a graduate of Dallas Center Grimes High School