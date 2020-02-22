For the second year in a row, the halls of Central Elementary School in Nevada were full of students ready to learn about science and technology.

The Nevada PTA held their second annual science and technology fair last Saturday, with a theme of STEAM in Space. The event featured 27 different stations scattered around the school building, where a number of local organizations and clubs had equipment, experiments and activities for the students to enjoy.

STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, is an educational approach that uses those subjects to encourage exploratory and critical thinking.

According to Cassie Rutherford, vice president of the PTA and organizer for the fair, the goal of the fair is to get kids interested in learning about the five subjects in STEAM through hands-on experience.

“Some kids may have never been able to go to a science museum, or an engineering museum,” she said. “So having something in the school shows that we think it’s important for them to be exposed and it gives them a chance to come see local people as part of their community who think it’s important.”

Compared to the first science and technology fair in 2019, this year’s fair featured a wider range of activities for a younger age group like moon sand and sensory activities, with a target age of preschool through sixth grade. The event also added a larger focus on the arts and how it relates to science and engineering.

Last year, the event focused on STEM subjects, but Rutherford, who is an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at Iowa State University, said thinking creatively through art plays a big role in a career in science or engineering.

“Most children’s initial experience with science, technology, engineering, math is through artwork,” she said, “and so we also want to encourage students to come here do fun things with art that also are tied to science and engineering and math so that they get to see both sides of it.”

In addition to community groups like the Ames Area Amateur Astronomers club, several organizations and professors from Iowa State brought activities to share with children and their families attending the fair.

Stephanie Kapler, a junior animal science major at ISU, came to the event as a member of the Women In Science and Engineering (WISE) club. The group brought one of the most popular stations at the fair—a virtual-reality roller coaster that children could “ride” through the animated ISU campus.

According to Kapler, who has been in WISE for a year, the group brings activities to a number of STEAM fairs throughout the school year. She said the resource is important not only for young children to have, but for their parents as well.

“I just had a parent that asked us like, ‘how do you know when someone’s interested, to become an engineer?’” Kapler said. “With things like Legos, or like building something with aerodynamics, it kind of leads into that in a more fun way, and then to get some more academic work later on in life.”

The STEAM fair also included representatives that not everyone would expect, like Story County 4-H. While Story County 4-H Youth Coordinator Jess Soderstrum said many people still think of 4-H as an agricultural organization, it has recently had a big part in bringing robotics teams and other STEM outreach activities to the area.

“We actually have a 4-H equation, and it’s STEM, healthy living, civic engagement, leadership, communication,” Soderstrum said. “We’ve had a lot of new curriculum with STEM and we promote that a lot to our 4-H clubs, and now we’re able to reach a lot of other youth outside of our 4-H program, too.”

There is no cost for children and families to attend the fair, according to Beth Safranski Derrick, co-organizer for the event, which is made easier by the fact that all the organizations with stations at the fair were there as volunteers.

“It’s just incredible to me that all these people would come do this for free,” Derrick said.

According to Rutherford, the PTA is planning to host the fair again next year, although no theme or dates have been discussed yet. However, she said the PTA hopes to continue the event for years to come, with the help of parents and volunteers.

“It really depends on volunteers,” she said. “Everyone here is spending their Saturday to come and help set up and to do it, so I really appreciate all the parents and local volunteers who make this event happen.”