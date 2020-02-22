Every month has distinguishing features and February takes the prize. Twenty-eight days makes it the shortest month. However, leap year gives us 29 days. This year we get the benefit 29 days. In these 29 days we have six special days.

February 2: Groundhogs day!! Mid-winter we wake up Puxatawny Phil, the rodent that will tell us how many more days he wants to sleep. How rude of us!!

February 12: President Lincoln’s Birthday honors our 16th President. He lead us through a violent time - the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. It was a time that our Southern people suffered greatly!

February 14: St. Valentine’s Day (surely a commercial creation) is when every sweetheart will be given a special gift of flowers, a box of chocolates, a card, a special dinner or a “trinket” from the jewelry store. In 2020, $19.6 billion will be spent in the US alone.

February 17: Presidents Day originally celebrated George Washington’s birthday on February 22. It changed in 1968 to honor all Presidents and it changes to fall on a Monday giving another three day weekend.

February 22: Washington’s Birthday (or George Birthington’s Washday??). What a special day it was. He was first in war and first in peace and of course, he’s the only President to claim this honor. George will always be remembered as the Father of our Country and did not want to be considered King. His beautiful home on the banks of the Potomac River is visited each year by hundreds of thousands of Americans and foreigners. Certainly a special place of honor.

February 26: Ash Wednesday. The beginning of the High Holydays of the Christian World. This day holds solemn devotions commemorating the earth-shaking event Easter Sunday. Church services add joy to the day along with parades, feasts, and yes, even in war it can be special. It was the beginning battle for Okinawa, the last great land battle of WWII. On April 1, 1945, Easter Sunday, the Allied troops stormed the beaches of this Island nation to begin the four months of combat to finally drive the Imperial Japanese Nation back to their homeland.

February 29: Leap year, which occurs every four years. It’s another day to celebrate winter! And it’s also the year of our Presidential Elections!

Happy February everyone!!!