Announcements for the Grimes Public Library

Look for us at the 10th annual eXpo! A free community-wide event that showcases the great businesses and opportunities Grimes has to offer. The eXpo will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on March 24 at Performance Display in Grimes. Door prizes every 30 minutes.

The City of Grimes Parks Department is taking over the community garden. Registration opens March 1. Call 515-986-2143 to reserve your plot!

Thanks to Eagle Scout Jacob Hochstetler, there is now a flag collection box located outside of the Library. Dispose of your used flags properly and respectfully. Thank you Jacob!

EVENTS

Early Out Adventures: Canvas Tape Painting - 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 26

Early Out Adventures are for school-age kids during early dismissals. This week, we will create with paint and tape!

Pete the Cat Day – 10 a.m. on Feb. 29

Join us for all things Pete the Cat! We will read stories starring Pete and create Pete crafts!

Book Club - 6:30 p.m. on March 3

This book club is for ages 18+ and meets the first Tuesday evening of every month. The month’s selection in “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn.

Library Tutoring – 5 p.m. on March 4, 18

Sign up for one 30-minute time slot per month with our staff tutor in the areas of Reading, Writing, Math (elementary), research papers and correct citations, study skills, social skills, test taking skills, and/or homework help. Offered the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 5-7 p.m.

Makerspace Crafting - 4 p.m. on March 6, 13

Take advantage of the Library’s Makerspace to complete you craft projects! Bring your own project or create a new one at the Library. Tablets will be available to search for project ideas.

Tail Waggin Readers - 9-11 a.m. on March 7

Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog! Students in 1st through 5th grade may sign up for a 20 minute time slot to read to a therapy dog partner. Please call the library to register for an available time!

Wham! Pow! Read! - 1 p.m. on March 7

How do superheroes get so… SUPER? They read! Come to the library to read with a superhero from Avengers of the Knight. All ages.

Toothpick Painting - 4 p.m. on March 10

Join us as we paint with toothpicks! All ages welcome.

ASL Basics - 4:30 p.m. on March 11

Join this monthly community-led group spreading awareness of and teaching basic ASL skills to early learners. Offered the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Ages 3+.

Spanish Storytime - 10 a.m. on March 14

Whether you are a native speaker, or looking to learn, you’ll love our Spanish Storytime! All ages and families welcome. Offered the second Saturday of each month. Cuentos en español. Todas las edades son bienvenidas. El segundo sábado de cada mes.

Kids Read - 1 p.m. on March 14

Join us for this beginner’s book club for K-2nd grade readers. Read any book on black history or a famous black figure and come ready for discussion and activities! Small snack provided.

Sensory Spaces in the Metro - 12 p.m. on March 15

Sensory Spaces are Metro area Libraries offering special hours for members of the public who appreciate a sensory friendly environment. While individuals and families with special needs are welcome at our libraries during regular hours, these sensory times will offer quieter browsing, special programming, and other adaptive services that will vary by location.

Ask-A-Lawyer - 6 p.m. on March 16

Register for a 15 minute time slot with Cynthia Letsch from Letsch Law Firm. Get advice on whether you have a legal issue that is worth pursuing and assistance finding a lawyer who can help you. Offered the third Monday of each month.

Leprechaun Fuel – 1 p.m. on March 17

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by exploring math and science concepts while making a delicious rainbow lemonade. Drink the rainbow! Ages 6+.

Spring Cleaning Crafts - 1 p.m. on March 19

It’s spring cleaning time at the Library. Join us as we get creative and crafty! Come in and see what kind of art projects you can make. All ages welcome.