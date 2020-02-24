Four top-20 contestants from season 17 of NBC’s hit talent show "The Voice" teamed up on Saturday, February 22 at Burlington Memorial Auditorium to bring local fans of "The Voice" an encore of last fall's competition. Salem, Iowa native Cali Wilson was joined by Katie Kadan, Alex Guthrie and Max Boyle.

Wilson made it to the top 13 on Blake Shelton's team.

It was a bit strange to see those four on a local stage, right in front of us, not on a video screen in a bar in Salem, where we watched all of Cali's "Voice" appearances.

David Kroll, Burlington Riverfront Entertainment assistant director and the night's emcee, told the crowd of about 1,000 that they were about to hear four of the 40,000 who tried out for "The Voice" last year.

Kadan, Guthrie and Boyle started the show with a songwriter-style round, taking turns playing and singing some of their originals and covers from "The Voice." Guthrie and Boyle played guitars; Kadan used a keyboard for accompaniment. All three couched their songs with anecdotes from their experiences on "The Voice."

"This is my first time in Iowa," Boyle told the audience. The crowd cheered, but then again, the enthusiastic fans cheered everything that night.

They were out to party with their pals from a hit TV show.

Kadan was dolled up in a typical Katie outfit: hair piled high with a big scarf, big bow tie, a big, bright print dress with red roses on a field of sky blue.

Kadan surprised many when she didn't win "The Voice" last fall, coming in third.

She said the four of them had been looking forward to the Burlington concert.

"We became a family," she said of their time together on "The Voice."

Kadan and Wilson were roommates during season 17.

At one point, Boyle was spinning a long story about the song he was about to perform — a love-gone-baddie tale, of course — and Kadan stepped into his spiel with, "Sometimes it just takes a woman to remind you that you're really awesome."

He is: Boyle has a stunning falsetto. He was tagged by some to win "The Voice" but he was voted out of the top 13 with Wilson.

After Kadan sang, Guthrie was up again and quipped, "Now I know what it's like to follow Kate." Unlike other contestants, Guthrie was never positioned to have that daunting experience.

Guthrie made it to the top 17 on "The Voice."

Kadan is a show all by herself; nearly everything she said got a laugh or a cheer.

"There was one person no one wanted to go against," Boyle added as he pointed dramatically at Kadan. "Katie."

"We made it through and now we're friends," Guthrie said. "Cali is part of the fabric that held us together."

A gaggle of girls screamed from the darkness at the edge of the room as Kadan ripped out Janis Joplin's banner song, "Piece of My Heart" and the crowd — can you guess? — went bananas.

While Boyle was soaring near the rafters with his stunning falsetto, Guthrie gaped with an "Oh, my!" look on his face. Kadan just stood there, hands on her hips, mesmerized.

"That was beautiful," she said when Boyle finished.

Kadan ended the first half with the Aretha Franklin hit, "Baby I love You" from her "Voice" repertoire.

The crowd — you guessed it.

Kroll returned to tell the audience that Blake Shelton had tweeted about Wilson's new single, "Say It First."

"Give it up for Cali Wilson!" Kroll shouted, and they did.

Wilson stepped out with an original before treating the crowd to her "Voice" version of the Fleetwood Mac hit, "Dreams."

She told the crowd the first concert she ever attended was at Memorial Auditorium when she was a kid, when she saw LeAnn Rimes and Merle Haggard.

Her three-piece band gave her solid backing throughout her set, which included appearances by the other three Voice singers.

Guthrie came out with a Fender Strat for some tight and tasty lead work on a soul number before Wilson performed "The Way I Do" co-written with Kroll.

Possibly her highest-energy number was the Brooks and Dunn hit, "Neon Moon."

Kadan came out to bang up Joplin's hit, "Me and Bobby McGee" with Wilson, the best version we've heard in decades.

The lighting in the Auditorium was dandy and added to the atmosphere that this was indeed a special night.

Wilson performed her new single, "Say It First" before Kroll, who was in top form vocally, joined her for James Bay's 2016 hit, "Let It Go," adding some tasty guitar backup.

Kroll and Wilson, who have long been friends, have several duets posted on YouTube, along with solo performances and Wilson's appearances on Kroll's weekday morning radio show on KDMG Big Country 103.1.

The night came down with an all-Voice, Motown-style vocal line singing Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning "I Want to Dance with Somebody." Wilson stood to the side at first, clearly happy to be on home turf — Iowa, and the stage — with her friends.

Everybody on the main floor was dancing with somebody.