The five Democratic Senate challengers vying to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November — Admiral Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro, and Cal Woods – are all scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in Boone on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Erb Center at the Boone County Fairground from 5-8 p.m.

In order to secure a match-up with Ernst, who holds a valuable “must-win, must-keep” seat in a Republican-led Senate, one of the Democratic challengers will need to secure the nomination on June 2.

Franken, a three-star Admiral, who brands himself as Iowa’s General, has said during visits to Story County that his campaign is pushing to replace “Trump-era Republicans.”

At the January Story County Soup Supper fundraiser, Franken said that he believes he matches well against the incumbent, since he also comes from a military background and relates to life in rural America.

Graham, an Indianola lawyer, believes that a woman will be victorious in November, and she touted her case as “the best Senator money can’t buy.”

Graham said she wants to weed big money out of politics and remains committed to not accepting corporate donations in her campaign.

Greenfield, was a 2018 Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, but was disqualified because her campaign manager falsified voters’ signatures on the petition that put her on the ballot.

In a February interview with the Tribune, Greenfield attributes her Senate campaign to her opposition to Ernst’s openness to privatizing Social Security and healthcare, in what she calls an “assault on hard-working families.”

Now, Greenfield finds herself the leading the fundraising efforts in the Democratic race.

This past week, Greenfield received a $1 million donation and a seven-figure TV and digital ad from Senate Majority PAC, a group aligned with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, has said during various trips throughout the county there is a “fundamental unfairness” that everyday Americans are facing, and he cites what he calls is a lack of representation in Washington D.C. they have received from Ernst.

Mauro said that Ernst has been on the wrong side of issues, such as women’s autonomy, climate change and affordable housing, and that he would bring a “different kind of courage” to the Senate.

Cal Woods, a relative newcomer to the field after announcing a bid in October, said that the 2020 election is a defining one in America’s history.

Woods said that healthcare is working for pharmaceutical companies rather than citizens, and championed universal healthcare.

Woods said that by replacing President Trump and Joni Ernst, climate change solutions can be implemented.

With Republicans holding on to a slim 52-47 majority in the Senate, in addition Ernst’s seat, Senate seats in Colorado, Maine, Arizona and North Carolina are also seen as crucial.

Ernst has suffered a dip in approval ratings over the past few month. Ernst’s currently sits at a 42 percent disapproval/37 percent approval rating, according to a January Morning Consults poll on Senator approval ratings.