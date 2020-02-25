The deadline for Otoe County incumbent office holders to file for re-election has passed.

Here is the current list of office seekers from the Otoe County Clerk’s Office:

Commissioner, Fourth District: Incumbent James M. Parsons.

Commissioner, Fifth District: No incumbent filing.

Board of Education, School District 111, Nebraska City: Incumbents Lisa Chaney, Jeff Frields, Jim Nemec, and Nick Schmitz.

Board of Education, School District 27, Syracuse: Incumbent Andrew J. Burr.

Syracuse Area Health Board: Incumbents Fred Bredehoeft, Diane Hawkins, and Will Wittler.

Mayor of Syracuse: No incumbent filing.

Syracuse City Council: Incumbent Orval Gigstad.

Nebraska City Mayor: Incumbent Bryan Bequette.

Commissioner, Nebraska City Public Works: Incumbent Paul Davis.

Commissioner, Nebraska City Parks and Recreation: Incumbent Patrick Wehling.

Nebraska City Airport Authority Board: No incumbent filings.

The final filing deadline for new candidates for these offices is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

The Nebraska primary election will take place Tuesday, May 12, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.