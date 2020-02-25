The Waukee Chamber of Commerce and Tommy’s Express Car Wash hosted a ribbon cutting event for the new Waukee location on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The new car wash is located at 180 SE Alice’s Road and officially opened to the public on Jan. 20.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is the first of its kind for the Heart of America Group, and has already been welcomed with community support, reaching over 2,000 members since its opening day.

“We’ve ran a lot of promotions, and Melinda and team at the chamber really got out there, promoted us, and let the community know we were open,” Heart of America Group Director of Real Estate Chris Whalen said. “We kind of hit the street and just spread the word, and a lot of people showed up and really showed their support for us. So, we were very thankful for that.”

The car wash currently offers four service packages along with a Tommy Transporter Dual Belt Conveyor system for faster and easier loading into the car wash bay. Travel times through the wash tunnel are estimated to be less than three minutes. In addition, the car wash also has self-serve vacuum stations available on site.

Operating hours for the new Tommy’s Express Car Wash Waukee location are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.