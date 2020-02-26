The Roland-Story Community School District has named Justin Boliver as the next principal of Roland-Story High School. His hiring will be official pending school board approval.

Boliver spent the past 20 years in the Marshalltown Community School District, starting as a middle school special education teacher and coach and eventually becoming a high school associate principal. In the years between, he served as a Success Center facilitator, at-risk/behavioral interventionist, elementary crisis teacher and dean of students.

Boliver will replace Steve Schlatter, who is retiring after serving as principal since 2004.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Boliver to Roland-Story as the next leader of our high school. He is a skilled educator and an experienced administrator, who values the importance of making sure all students have a successful educational experience,” said Matt Patton, Roland-Story superintendent. “I would also like to thank Mr. Schlatter for the past 16 years of strong and compassionate leadership of our high school, and for his unselfish service to our students, families and community members.”

In his most recent role as associate principal of Marshalltown High School, Boliver oversaw the school’s special education department, along with the social studies department, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). He also was the Freshman House administrator, providing support to 30 staff members and 326 students.

“I am extremely excited to be selected as the next principal of Roland-Story High School,” said Boliver. “The opportunity to lead and serve in a community with such strong and positive relationships is truly an honor. The strength of those relationships makes a huge impact in translating our passion for education into a students’ passion for learning, and the Roland-Story students, staff and community have already established that. I am looking forward to getting to know each and every one of our students, families and staff members as we work together to keep those connections solid.”

Boliver holds an educational leadership certificate and master’s degree from Viterbo University, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University. He will officially begin his role at Roland-Story High School on Aug. 1.