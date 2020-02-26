Securing a majority vote in the March 3 special election will allow the Burlington School District to bond against $35 million to fund infrastructure projects and technology and equipment purchases.

Residents of the Burlington School District will be asked March 3 to approve the district's purpose statement regarding how it will use the money it will be able to bond against with the state's 20-year extension of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education.

With the extension of SAVE, which had been set to expire Jan. 1, 2030, the district will be able to bond against about $35 million made available through Iowa's penny sales tax through 2050. Much like the Physical Plant and Equipment levy, SAVE dollars can be used to fund infrastructure projects and purchase technology and equipment.

Superintendent Pat Coen stressed that SAVE does not increase property taxes.

"It's kind of like free money," Coen said, explaining the money comes from the penny sales tax and is distributed to school districts throughout the state by the Iowa Department of Management based on enrollment. "The citizens across the state of Iowa have already paid into this fund with the 1 cent sales tax, and this is just Burlington getting our portion of that."

Coen said Burlington High School, construction of which was completed in 1969, tops the list in terms of infrastructure project priorities. Following the district's Newer and Fewer initiative, which resulted in the construction or renovation of elementary and middle school buildings, the high school became the district's oldest school building.

"The bones are still good, but waterlines are rusted shut," Coen said. "Gas lines in the science lab are corroded, so there's a lot of money that needs to be spent on refurbishing the high school."

Another possible project that could by covered, at least in part, by SAVE dollars is the construction of an auditorium at BHS. An auditorium was considered when the high school was being built, but it was decided at the time a swimming pool would better suit the district's needs. Both Aldo Leopold Intermediate School and Edward Stone Middle School, located on Burlington's north and south sides, have auditoriums.

A second gymnasium at Ed Stone is another priority. The practice gymnasium would be basic, Coen explained, with few bleachers, and it would allow seventh and eighth grade sports teams to practice at the same time, rather than having staggered practice times that require students to return to the school after leaving.

"Burlington is such with our population, not everybody has cars to bring their kid back to practice," Coen said. "So we're actually hurting ourselves when we say seventh grade is going to practice first. Eighth grade, go home and come back."

During the day, Coen said, the gymnasium could be partitioned off to house programs now held at the former Corse Elementary School building, which is in the process of being converted into an early childhood education center.

The purpose statement, written by Business Director Greg Reynolds, states the money also could be used to "provide funds to purchase land as part of the start-up costs for new student construction programs or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the district."

The statement requires majority approval to pass. If it fails pass, the district will have until the current SAVE sunsets in 2030, when the district's previous voter-approved SAVE purpose statement will expire, to get the needed voter approval. If the statement fails to pass, the district will not get the money.

If the statement passes, the district will be able to bond against that money "almost instantly," Coen said.