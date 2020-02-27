Recently the Adel Lions Club announced they had reached another milestone in their continuing collection of cans and bottles.

At the end of October 2015, the Club announced they had collected one million cans and bottles since the projected had started many years earlier. Now, thanks to the increased participation by community citizens the Club has passed the two million mark in just over four more years. That’s yet another $50,000 raised for community projects!

The Club thanks our community for their strong support. This would not be possible without folks dropping off their refundable bottles and cans in the collection building on the east side of the square.

How long will it take to reach three million?