February 19, 2020

An Aurora, Ill., was traveling east on West 3rd St., Woodward when she was struck by a vehicle entering the roadway from an alleyway driven by a Woodward driver. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicles estimated at $1,500 each.

February 20, 2020

A Woodward driver was traveling east in the 29000 block of 130th St., when she lost control and went into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

February 21, 2020

A 25 year old male Menlo resident was arrested at the 102 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI and failure to maintain control.

A 55 year old male Omaha resident was arrested at the 101 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI, open container, and unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicles.

A 27 year old male Bouton resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of the sex offender registry.

A Hartland, WI. driver, was traveling near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when his vehicle struck a coyote. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

February 23, 2020

A 24 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of criminal mischief.

A 25 year old male Council Bluffs resident was arrested at the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 for driving while license was revoked.

An Afton driver was traveling in the 33000 block of Old Highway 6 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,500.

February 24, 2020

A 39 year old male Redfield resident was arrested at 425 2nd St., Redfield for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.