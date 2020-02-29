WAUKEE — Incoming Waukee Community School District kindergarten students can participate in the Waukee Police Department's annual Safety City program! Attendees will learn about safety from officers and volunteers during this week-long course. Online-only registration will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 at www.Waukee.org/registration.

A miniature city will be used to teach students correct street crossing techniques along with vehicle safety by using tricycles as automobiles. Safety City will also include lessons on:

Bullying Bus rules Pedestrian rules Calling 911 Street crossing Fire safety Traffic lights Respect for authority Waukee Safe House Program Seatbelts Window safety Bike safety Poisons and drug abuse

The cost of the program is $50 per student; participants receive a new bicycle helmet and a T-shirt. Students also get to ride a school bus and tour the Waukee Public Safety Building.

2020 Safety City Sessions:

Session #1: June 8-12, 9-11:30 a.m. Session #2: June 8-12, 1-3:30 p.m. Session #3: June 15-19, 9-11:30 a.m. Session #4: June 15-19, 1-3:30 p.m. Session #5: June 22-26, 9-11:30 a.m. Session #6: June 22-26, 1-3:30 p.m.

Safety City is very popular, and sessions are limited to 45 participants. Early registration is encouraged. Citizens can call 515-978-7979 with questions.