Brian Garrett, the owner of Kinnicks Barbershop in Adel, has been around this business his entire life.

“I grew up in a salon. My mom cuts hair and I have a sister that cuts hair, too, in Perry,” Garrett said.

He initially went to college to be an elementary education teacher, but during his freshman year, he decided he could do hair, too, and went in that direction. Garrett went to cosmetology school at Iowa School of Beauty in 2004 and was out in 2005.

Garrett started his career at Downtown Barbers in Perry. In 2015, he went through barber school and completed that program in January of 2016. He's had other jobs here and there, but recently opened up a barbershop in Adel. Kinnicks Barbershop opened on Jan. 20 at 823 Main St.

Garrett has lived in Adel for four years and got tired of driving into Des Moines every day. The location opened up right on the square and sat vacant for a long time. Garrett really thought it would have been taken much sooner.

“It just sat here. I feel waiting for me,” said Garrett. “It's a perfect location. It was the perfect timing and I felt like I needed to get in town to know some people a little bit better and not just be a face in town…especially if we are going to try to have kids.”

Garrett's wife, Jackie, works at the courthouse in Adel, so they work right across the street from each other.

Kinnicks Barbershop has a traditional feel, but functions a little differently for his customers. Instead of doing primarily walk-in appointments, Garrett chose to have an appointment-based schedule.

He felt that scheduling appointments worked better for all the young professionals in the area. He is also open Monday through Friday instead of the traditional Tuesday through Saturday.

“I feel my customers like their weekends free also,” Garrett said.

Kinnicks Barbershop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Kinnicks Barbershop was named after Nile Kinnick, a well-known person in the Adel area. Garrett wants to spread the history of the Kinnick family and keep that tradition alive. He mentioned that keeping traditions alive is what barbershops are all about.

“I'm trying to give it a 1930s to 40s feel in here,” Garrett said. “More of a hometown barbershop feeding off of a hometown name. I like Nile as the hometown hero vs. just the football player.”

Garrett continued, “That look and feel of the 1930s and 40s is something I want to still capture. It's when men took care of themselves, took pride in their haircuts. It's not just a $25 haircut. It's an experience. We just take care of the whole grooming process.”

There is a hair consultation at the beginning of each appointment. The appointment will continue differently depending on what services are chosen.

The services currently offered include men's haircuts, beard trims, face shaves and kid's haircuts (boys).

“If you are getting a shave, you will be wrapped in at least three hot towels,” Garrett said.

A regular appointment lasts around 30 minutes. If multiple services are selected, the appointment can last up to 45 minutes.

“That way, I always have enough time with everybody, not just to push you in and out,” Garrett added. “Get to know you. Get to know your hair and actually teach you something about how to do it or what products to use.”

His customers have shared that he's very attention detailed.

“I take pride in making sure the whole haircut is complete, not just the haircut itself, but making sure the male's eyebrows are done,” Garrett said. "You're not leaving here with hair sticking out of your ears. Even nose hairs. It's about the finished product in my mind.”

Garrett feels like he has been welcomed into the community and has received positive feedback. The young professionals, especially, seem to be excited for the barbershop.

“They like having a younger male in here who kind of knows the trends,” he said.

Along with the grooming services, there is beer in the fridge, stickers, and merchandise like T-shirts and products.

“There's always something new or something to see here,” said Garrett.

Along with his other business, Raccoon River Outfitters, which provides kayak and canoe rentals here in Dallas County, he has established himself in the community.

“I'm here for the long haul. I'm committed,” Garrett said. “I'm within 20 minutes of everything in Dallas County. It's not hard to find. I look to be adding to my team here in the future. If I can make you look and feel good when you leave here, that's my goal.”

You may book an appointment online, Facebook, Instagram and with the Genbook app. You may also call 515-371-1903. Kinnicks Barbershop accepts cash only. There is an ATM available at the barbershop.