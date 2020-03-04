By Kiley Wellendorf, Staff Writer kwellendorf@amestrib.com

Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 10:14 AM Mar 4, 2020 at 10:15 AM


Five Story County school districts were on the ballot for Tuesday’s special school election, which decided three district’s – Ames, Nevada, and United – ability to renew their revenue purpose statement, and two district’s – Collins-Maxwell and Colo-NESCO – ability to pursue multi-million-dollar projects. Voters in the Madrid School District also went to the polls for a bond issue for school improvements.


Unofficial results following Tuesday’s election in Story County:


Revenue Purpose Statement


Ames Community School District: Pass, 94.86 percent, 905 votes


Nevada Community School District: Pass, 84.7 percent, 111 votes


United Community School District (for Story County only): Pass in Story County, 100 percent, 5 votes


General Obligation Bond


Collins-Maxwell Community School District’s $7.8 million-dollar project: Pass, 84 percent, 437 votes


Colo-NESCO Community School District’s $13.276 million-dollar project: Pass, 71 percent, 539 votes


Unofficial results in Boone County:


Revenue Purpose Statement


Boone Community School District: Pass, 97.79 percent, 221 votes


Perry Community School District: Pass, 100 percent, 6 votes


United Community School District: Pass, 96.30 percent, 26 votes


General Obligation Bond


Madrid Community School District’s $5.8 million-dollar project approved with 62.52 percent of the vote; question to allow district to levy tax exceeding $2.70 per $1,000 valuation but not more than $3.50 cents per $1,000 passes with 58.58 percent of the vote.


For full coverage see Thursday’s Ames Tribune.