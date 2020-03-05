It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

February 25, 2020

A 39 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of tampering with records.

A 41 year old male Stuart resident was arrested in the 15000 block of Bear Creek Rd., Earlham for providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to provide proof of financial liability and driving on wrong side of two way highway.

A Grimes driver was traveling in the 27000 block of R Ave., when she went off onto the shoulder and went into the ditch rolling onto its top. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

February 26, 2020

An Earlham driver was traveling near the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 when his vehicle struck a coyote. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,700.

A 28 year old male Adel resident was arrested at N 9th St and Court St., Adel for driving while barred.

February 27, 2020

A 39 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A 31 year old male Earlham resident was arrested in the 34000 block of 360th St., for driving while license is revoked.

February 28, 2020

A 45 year old male Woodward resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

Drivers of vehicle one and vehicle two were both sitting stationary in their vehicles due to a road blockage in the 24000 block when they were sideswiped by a third vehicle. The third driver was unable to stop in time. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle three and vehicle one was $5,000 each and $3,000 to vehicle two. Driver three was cited for violation of instruction permit and failure to maintain control.

A 37 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 19 year old male Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft and burglary.

March 1, 2020

A 22 year old male Earlham resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for pretrial conference- original charge of OWI.

A 70 year old male Perry reisident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of public intoxication.

A 36 year old male Adel resident was cited at 1135 Main St., Adel for driving while license revoked.

A Des Moines driver was traveling in the 32000 block of Panther Creek Rd., when he lost control going to fast around the curve and went into the ditch rolling the vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

March 2, 2020

A 41 year old female Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.