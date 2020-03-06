It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

2-18-2020

Accident: A car vs deer accident occurred in the 1900 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $5,000.

2-19-2020

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two was turning onto the roadway when he struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,000.

2-20-2020

Arrest: A 24 year old female Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Burglary: An Ames resident reported a burglary and a fraud in the 800 block of Main St. Items estimated at $635.

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $600.

2-21-2020

Theft: An ADM student reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item valued at $150.