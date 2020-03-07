Pamela Polenske of Randolph is the second winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

Polenske purchased her winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Cardinal Express at 518 W Broadway in Randolph. When she scratched off her ticket, Polenske matched three “7” symbols in game six and won the truck.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Polenske with her prize on Thursday, March 5 at Cardinal Express.

She said she’d been trying to win a truck, but when she scratched off the ticket and saw that she had, she couldn’t believe it.

“I did a double take,” Polenske said.

The 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s popular $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game features the 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. Players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and Ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. The truck prize is valued at $54,800, which includes $1,246 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,740 and $13,152, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.