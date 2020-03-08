Kara Krieger wore the New London High Scool girls basketball jersey with pride the last four years.

Even when the Tigers were short on numbers, they were never short on pride.

So with a chance to don her Tigers jersey one last time, Krieger made the most of it.

Krieger, whose first love is softball, was one of 23 area senior girls to participate in the annual Southeast Iowa Senior All-Star Game on Saturday at Father Minett Gymnasium.

And while these game were all about fun, when push came to shove at the end, Van Buren County’s Taryn Scheuerman scored what proved to be the game-winning basket with seven seconds left, and Mediapolis’ Ruthie Jahn blocked a potential game-tying shot with one second left as the Gold team prevailed over the Silver team, 90-89.

Krieger, among others, will tuck this one away as a lasting memory of their basketball careers.

"It was really fun getting to know some different girls from different schools and playing with them. They were really supportive and it was a lot of fun," Krieger said. "I didn’t know most of the girls coming into today. I didn’t know much about them. But they are super nice and I really liked playing with them."

Holley Johnson of Lone Tree won the girls 3-point shootout with nine points.

Krieger has a name and reputation to live up to. The Krieger name is well-known in southeast Iowa for athletic prowess, and Kara Krieger has done her part to uphold the family tradition.

"I love competing. It’s what I love to do. I’ve been playing since I was in second grade. We played for the Y and I’ve played ever since. I’ve really enjoyed it," Krieger said. "I’m distantly related to Henry Krieger-Coble and George Kittle."

Krieger, like many of her teammates, was playing her final basketball game. She wanted to make it one she will always remember.

"I’m going to college for softball. I’m going to William Penn in Oskaloosa," Krieger said. "The coach is really awesome. He’s always reached out to me. I went up there a few times and I really enjoyed it. The campus is awesome. I just love it. I’m excited. I’ve really loved my last four years of high school."

Danville’s Taylor Kensett, on the other hand, is hoping to play basketball somewhere at the college level.

Kensett made his final appearance in a Danville jersey one he will never forget, draining several long-range bombs while helping his Silver team to a 113-98 win.

Notre Dame’s Nick Skerik won the 3-point shootout with nine points, while New London’s Grant Swanson was crowned the dunk contest champion.

Unlike the girls game earlier, there was no defense played in the boys game. It was all about 3-pointers, slam dunk and just pure fun.

But the game had a little deeper meaning for Kensett, who scored his 1,000th career point late in the season.

"It’s been very intense. Coach pushes me hard. He says, ’You have one last year and you have to make it the best year you can possibly have.’ He kept pushing me throughout the year, making me better. I learned a lot from him. It’s really hard knowing this is my last time playing with Danville," Kensett said. "(Scoring 1,000 career points) was definitely one of my goals this season. I’m very glad I got that. It wasn’t just me. It was my teammates helping me through the whole thing., giving me assists. It was amazing."

Kensett is the latest in along line of top-notch basketball players to come through Danville. Next week, former Danville great Jake Wenig will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame.

But it was the Soukup twins, Michael and Steven, who most inspired Kensett.

"When I was in third grade, I looked up to the Soukups more than anything. I was like, ’I want to be them when I’m older.’ I’m really hoping that I showed out and I was somewhat like them," Kensett said. "I’ve played since fourth grade. I played HORSE with my Dad (Tony) outside since I was really little. He taught me. Him and my brother. I just fell in love with the game."

Kensett has aspirations of playing basketball at the college level. He just isn’t sure where, yet.

"I really want to play college ball. I’m thinking about going to Iowa Wesleyan. I just have to make my ACTs right. Maybe SCC, but I’m really thinking Iowa Wesleyan," Kensett said.