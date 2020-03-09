Issac Holtz, of Ankeny, is charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony, court documents show, after sending threatening emails to Waukee High School students and staff on Sunday, March 8.

A criminal complaint from the Waukee Police Department said Holtz sent the emails at 3:28 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. The complaint went to say that the defendant threatened to “come to school with a gun and shoot all the students.”

“Also stated in the email the defendant says during forth block he will go into the locker room for the girls and rape and murder all of them. Then take over the school with beer and shoot it up some more,” Waukee Police said in the complaint.

The school made law enforcement aware of the emails, the complaint said, and that the school believed it was the defendant because of prior emails he had sent.

The complaint added that Holtz had left a four-minute “rambling” call to an officer's phone at the school “talking about an individual with a Waukee shirt on with a gun.”

Holtz was interviewed outside of his apartment, the complaint said. Holtz admitted to sending out the emails to 760 recipients.

Waukee Police said Holtz was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 2:08 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a cash-only $50,000 bond.

The Waukee Community School District sent out a message to high school students, families and staff.

“We were made aware of a threat to the safety of our staff and students on Sunday via email. We immediately contacted law enforcement and they were able to apprehend the subject,” the statement said. “At this time law enforcement does not believe there is an additional threat to the safety and security of our staff or students. We understand this message does not provide a lot of information, but this is an open investigation and we will share more information if warranted. At this time all school and extracurricular activities will be held as planned.”

The Waukee Police Department added in a statement that “the safety of our community and schools is always a top priority and incidents like this are not taken lightly. There is no threat to the Waukee High School or Waukee Community. At this time, all students are safe, classes have continued as scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.”