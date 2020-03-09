Keith Berns, chair, has scheduled a meeting of the Healthy Soils Task Force for Thursday, March 12, 2020. The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, 301 Centennial Mall South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68509.

Task Force members will be discussing next steps in developing a healthy soils initiative and action plan for the state of Nebraska.

For an agenda and more details, call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341 or visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/healthysoils/index.html.