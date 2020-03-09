Roland-Story students in the veterinary science class recently attended the 2020 Iowa Pork Congress held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds and Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

According to Brad Taylor, veterinary science instructor, “This is a great opportunity for our kids to find out first hand from professionals in the industry of animal production about a wide range of career opportunities that exist as well as how the material we are studying in class applies to real-life situations.”

Students competed in a livestock judging contest, heard presentations from Iowa State University students from the College of Agriculture and were able to visit the trade show, interact with trade representatives, attend workshop and seminars on current topics in the swine industry.