Barrett Talley, 9 from Adel, is a young entrepreneur that started a business with the help of his mom, Suzanne. Together, they are Mama and Bear Co., named after Talley’s nickname, Bear. The business started from a request from Talley.

“I wanted to do crafts with my mom and I saw a YouTube video with bath bombs and I was like, ‘I want to have some bath bombs,’ then my mom said, ‘we can make our own,’” Talley said.

They have almost reached their third year in business. They currently make bath bombs and epoxy tumbler cups.

They have 3 sizes of bath bombs. The small kid size bath bombs have a surprise in the middle and they are $2 each. The medium size bath bombs are $3 and the large bath bombs are $4. The small and medium sizes are their most popular.

“What makes ours special, is we put essential oils in them,” Talley said.

“They are all organic and the colorant is all-natural,” Suzanne Talley added.

Mama and Bear Co. bath bombs may also be purchased at Texture Salon in Adel.

Talley’s mom watched YouTube videos to learn how to make epoxy tumblers. Talley and his mom explained and showed the process of making epoxy tumblers.

First, the cups are spray painted and placed on a level cup turner. Their particular cup turner was made by Talley’s Dad, Nick, who is an electrician.

Next, they mix together equal parts of Epoxy A and Epoxy B. Epoxy B is the hardener and when it is added to Epoxy A, it cures. Separately, they will always be a liquid, but when combined they become a solid. Talley cautions when using epoxy, because it can burn the skin. Neither Talley or his mom have ever been burned.

“The trick is to mix slowly. If you mix it too fast, then microbubbles will get in,” Suzanne Talley said.

Once the epoxy mixture looks clear, Talley and his mom smear the epoxy on the cup with gloved hands. The cup turner will now be turning until the epoxy is cured. All epoxy is self-leveling and takes around 4 hours to dry.

There are different options when customizing the tumbler cups. You may use alcohol ink for a swirling effect, glitter, vinyl letters and logos for additional personalization. Depending on the cup and things added, there may be 2-4 layers of epoxy on each cup.

To care for the tumbler cups, hand wash only. They are not dishwasher safe or microwave safe. They cannot be soaked or be around extreme heat.

Mama and Bear Co. recently made tumblers for the ADM Red and Black Bash. They donated 3 cups this year.

Their business is expanding slightly.

“We will be doing birthday parties, so kids can design their cups. We’ll epoxy it and then we will give it right back to them,” Talley said.

Right now, Talley is enjoying his business with his mom. He’s still a kid and enjoys Boy Scouts, baseball, and swimming. Some day he is thinking about becoming a scientist.

Talley says it’s fun to have a business at such a young age.

To order bath bombs or epoxy tumbler cups, message Talley on his Mama and Bear Co. Facebook or Instagram page.