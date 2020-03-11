Starting tomorrow (March 12), invitations to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census will start appearing in mailboxes.

The invitations to respond online or by phone will continue to be mailed out until March 20.

Follow-up reminder letters will be sent out from March 16 to 24.

From March 26 to April 3, reminder postcards will be sent to households that have not yet responded to the previous mailed reminders.

Between April 8 and 16, another set of reminder letters and paper Census forms will be sent to those addresses that have yet to answer the 10 Census questions online or by phone.

Finally, another set of reminder postcards will be mailed between April 20 and 27.

If a household does not respond to the first six requests for information, a Census enumerator will be sent out to collect information in person between May 13 and July 31.

To help Nebraska City residents answer the Census, the Morton-James Public Library will have a Census representative, as well as laptops and staff members, available to assist with Census access.

Dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Thursday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

Monday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No one from the Census Bureau will ask for Social Security numbers, money, donations, bank or credit card information, or anything on behalf of a political party.

Visit 2020census.gov to answer the Census questions or for more information.