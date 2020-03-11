PERRY – To protect our patients, families and health care workers during the global outbreak of COVID-19 the following visitor restrictions are being implemented, effective immediately.

Only primary caregivers are allowed. Primary caregivers include, but are not limited to:

Parents/stepparents Spouse/significant other Other defined caregiver

Primary caregivers:

16 years of age and older (including sibling caregivers) Siblings are not allowed unless 16 years of age and defined caregiver Always remain in patient room as appropriate Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas Free from illness such as fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose Exceptions may be made in certain situations and can be discussed with patient care teams.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and subject to change as necessary:

All caregivers are required to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting patient’s room.

We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for you. While we are committed to providing a family-centered care environment, right now restricting visitors is in the best interest of our patients and staff.

Walkers and recreational visitors:

Due to the increased risk during this time, we will be canceling all Wellness Education classes and restrict walkers throughout Dallas County Hospital until these visitor restrictions are lifted.

Thank you for your cooperation in this effort. For up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.polkcountyiowa.gov/health.