It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

2-26-2020

Arrest: A female juvenile, age 15, of Adel, was arrested for false report to public entity.

2-28-2020

Accident: Driver one was traveling through a parking lot in the 800 block of Greene St. when a vehicle driven driver two backed up and struck his vehicle. Damages estimated at $100.

2-29-2020

Arrest: A 53 year old female Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

3-1-2020

Accident: Driver one A was traveling through a parking lot in the 25000 block of Highway 6 when a vehicle driven by driver two backed up and struck his vehicle. Damages estimated at $2,000.