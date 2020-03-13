It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

March 3, 2020

A 37 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested for interference with official acts.

A 40 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing- original charge of driving while license denied, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance (2) and OWI.

A 43 year old male Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for probation violation hearing- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A Guthrie Center was traveling west on Sugar Grove Ave., Dallas Center when she attempted to stop at the last minute for a vehicle that was stopped in front of her and was unable to striking the rear of a vehicle driven by an Adel driver. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $4,000 and $7,000 to vehicle one.

March 4, 2020

A 53 year old female Dexter resident was arrested at G Ave and Old Highway 6 for possession of a controlled substance and no insurance.

March 5, 2020

A 39 year old male Dawson resident was arrested in the 24000 block of Highway 141, Bouton for OWI, driving on wrong side of a two way highway.

A 54 year old male Bevington resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 29 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of interference with official acts, assault on person in certain occupations, driving while barred and eluding.

A 36 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance- original charge of theft.

March 6, 2020

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court- original charge of violation of a no contact order.

A 40 year old female Shelby resident was arrested at 803 State St., Dexter for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

A 21 year old male Grinnell resident was arrested at 803 State St., Dexter for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

March 7, 2020

A 21 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 32 year old male De Soto resident was arrested for interference with official acts and public intoxication.

March 8, 2020

A 67 year old male Booneville resident was arrested at 360th and Richland Rd., Van Meter for OWI and improper use of lanes.

Driver one was traveling west near the 103 mile marker of Interstate 80 when she fell asleep while in the passing lane attempting to pass a vehicle driven by driver two. Driver one drove into the driver’s side of vehicle two, a semi. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,000 and $1,500 to vehicle two.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

March 9, 2020

A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 360th St., near Old Portland Rd. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.