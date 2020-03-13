Everyone is talking about the coronavirus, and it is raising concerns on several different levels. We don’t want to think that people will avoid the library due to the large amount of publicity this health concern is getting, yet I have to admit that it is discouraging! Any thoughts of traveling a long distance in any form of public transportion seems a bit unsettling to me, but as I already have a flight booked in the future for a family event, I will probably risk the travel unless things get really crazy. But here in Iowa I feel pretty safe.

We know the ordinary prevention remedies for any type of virus or infection are the best line of defense: washing hands for at least 30 seconds with hot, soapy water, covering your mouth when you cough, staying home when ill, knowing when you might have something that is contagious and isolating yourself, and cleaning your home and workplace with some form of disinfectant if you do become ill.

At our library, we have always had a routine of cleaning the materials in our library when they are returned. It is a standard for us, so you see us with Clorox wipes or a disinfectant spray often. Our cleaning ladies sanitize the restrooms regularly and clean all the tables thoroughly during the week. In between their visits, you may see us cleaning handles of doors, surfaces, toys with Lysol or Greenworks, a Clorox product we tend to prefer, especially while the concerns are running high. But this is fairly standard for our operation during cold and flu season, and we know that when the schools are experiencing high absences from illnesses, we need to be armed with products to keep both our staff and our other patrons safe.

A few years ago, I began supplying cough drops for the library to help combat the occasional visitor who visits our library who has a cough, hoping that if offered they will use it to reduce the coughing and slow the spread of any germs. We all have an occasional cough, but we also know some are more concerning than others, and we encourage our patrons with serious illnesses to call ahead so we can pull books or materials in advance, and if possible have someone else run in to collect the items. With our online catalog, it’s easy to place books or other materials on hold, and then we try to pull the list at the beginning and end of each day to have them available for the patrons when they come in.

This doesn’t always work, and as one who was working on a day I was progressively becoming sick with no one to backup, we understand that this happens to all of us. But each year there is an outbreak of something, with flu shots encouraged in many work places to thwart high absences. We all just need to be prepared.

We feel the library is one of the safer environments for families to come to, and as we are a smaller library, we don’t have the throngs of people in daily from all parts of the United States. We are a fairly contained community and with that we have the ability to control situations that might be a health risk in bigger cities.

So don’t forget to visit us seven days a week to check out materials, and allow your children to come to the after school programs and early dismissal events that are held here regularly at the library. And Fridays with Maria are a highlight for our little ones, as Preschool Storytime is held almost every Thursday in Gilbert and Fridays in Story City at 10:30 in the morning.

Our aim is to provide a safe and secure environment for us all. Help us help you stay safe and healthy this season, and still armed with great books to read and movies to view as you relax, or recover from whatever life throws at you.

Kolleen Taylor is the director of the Bertha Bartlett Public Library, which is located at 503 Broad St., Story City.