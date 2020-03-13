School districts across central Iowa met on Friday, March 13 and issued a joint statement to continue school following spring break.

District leaders met on Friday with representatives from the governor's office, as well as with other educational agencies, to discuss COVID-19.

"In light of recent university and public school closures, central Iowa school district leaders met Friday, March 13, to collaborate and develop a consistent message for our broader communities," the statement said. "At this time, we believe it is in the best interest of our families and staff to resume school as planned after spring break."

Local school districts involved in the meeting included ADM, Dallas Center-Grimes, Van Meter, Waukee and Woodward-Granger.

"Student and staff safety remains our top priority. We all look to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) for their expertise and direction. IDPH currently believes the risk to our student and staff population is low," the statement continued. "We will continue to partner with IDPH and follow their standard protocol for reportable illnesses."

That could include, the statement said, closing a specific building, district or region of schools. The statement added that "IDPH will be the primary source for how we make our decisions regarding COVID-19."

The area districts will continue to community with the Polk County Health Department, the Iowa Department of Education and the governor's office.

"Central Iowa school districts will continue to follow the guidance of these agencies and work together to keep students, families, and staff safe and informed," the release said.

ADM has launched a website to host past and future COVID-19 updates for the district.

"ADM will continue to communicate directly to staff and parents via email but hope this site can be a helpful reference to view all ADM produced information in one location," the district said on the new web page. In an earlier update, ADM said the district will continue to be in close contact with the Dallas County Public Health, in addition to IDPH, and will follow guidelines from those entities. "In recent weeks ADM has reviewed our cleaning and disinfecting practices at schools to help prevent the spread of viruses and have recently increased our cleaning and safety supplies," the release said on the new website. A statement on the Waukee Community School District's website said all scheduled WCSD activities, Beyond the Bell and Live Y’ers will continue as planned for next week. If that were to change between now and March 23, the district will update families via the usual communication protocols regarding school cancellations: phone calls, email, website and social media messaging. The Waukee district encourages families to check out its FAQ page for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19. "Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate this situation," the Waukee statement read.

What You Can Do To Help

Families and community members can help by following these simple, easy steps that help prevent the spread of ALL contagious viruses, including COVID-19. Practice the same routine hygiene used to help prevent the cold and flu.

Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The following school districts collaborated during the March 13 meeting:

ADM Community School District Ames Community School District Ankeny Community School District Ballard Community School District Bondurant-Farrar Community School District Carlisle Community School District Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District Indianola Community School District I-35 Community School District Johnston Community School District North Polk Community School District Norwalk Community School District Pleasantville Community School District Prairie City Monroe Community School District Saydel Community School District Southeast Polk Community School District Urbandale Community School District Van Meter Community School District Waukee Community School District West Des Moines Community Schools Winterset Community School District Woodward-Granger Community School District