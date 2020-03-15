Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended on Sunday, March 15 that all Iowa schools close for four weeks, until April 13.

The ADM Community School District said in an email sent out to staff and families that the district will be following the governor's recommendation.

"In the short term that means our schools are inaccessible except for designated staff. All athletic practices, school activities and outside group use of district facilities are canceled immediately," the district said.

The Waukee Community School District said in a statement posted on its website that all schools "are inaccessible except for designated staff."

The district added in a release that all childcare (Beyond the Bell, Live Y’ers), athletic practices and activities are canceled effective immediately.

"Please know we are working through all options for our staff, students, and families and will have more information soon," the Waukee CSD said.

Woodward-Granger said Hawks Next will be held on Monday, March 16. An official announcement regarding programming will be made on Monday.

For now, Superintendent Matt Adams said in a statement that all "buildings will be inaccessible except for designated staff. All athletic practices and activities are cancelled effective immediately."

Gov. Reynolds made the recommendation to close Iowa schools for four weeks after "substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state."

"Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in the release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Iowa Department of Public Health was made aware of four additional COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number to 22. A positive case was reported in Dallas County on Saturday, March 14.

Two of the new cases announced on Sunday, March 15 are related to international travel, the IDPH said.

"The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years," the release from the governor's office said. The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread."

The governor will hold a press conference on March 16. The Waukee and ADM districts said they will communicate with families on future steps following the press conference.

"We will continue to work with the Governor, and state legislators upon their return, on a plan for students and staff," the Waukee CSD said. "As this situation changes rapidly, please know we will communicate information with you as soon as we can, which more clearly defines school closure expectations."

"Please follow all recommended practices to keep yourselves and others healthy. No doubt these are difficult times. However, I am confident we will work together to meet this challenge," ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe said.

