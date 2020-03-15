Here’s a couple of things you may have missed from last week’s meeting of the Story County Board of Supervisors:

Supervisors approved 2021 property tax levy

The Story County Board of Supervisors approved the maximum tax levy at $22.8 million for countywide services, that includes urban areas; and $3.6 million for rural services.

The maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021 calls for $8.26 in rural areas per $1,000 taxable property valuation and $5.02 at $1,000 taxable property valuation for urban areas in the county.

Additionally, the board set a hearing for the county budget on March 24.

New regulations from the legislature last year have extended the filing deadline for budgets to March 31 to give governmental entities more time for a now-required second public meeting.

Story County saw an increase in valuation this year, with rural valuation increasing by 9.1 percent and countywide valuation experiencing an increase of almost 4 percent.

This year’s budget calls for the levy rate to be lowered by 10 cents for both urban and rural areas overall.

Supervisors discuss Capital Improvement Plan

The board discussed the current and upcoming projects in its five-year Capitol Improvement Plan during its meeting Tuesday.

For 2020, projects include the construction of an Animal Shelter Livestock building, the third phase of construction for the Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor and the first phase for Justice Center HVAC Equipment Replacement, which are projected cost about $4.1 million.

In 2021, the county has budgeted for the lake restoration project at McFarland Park, two paving projects for the Heart of Iowa Nature Trail Paving and a remodeling project for the Story County Attorney’s office.

In addition to a permanent installation of Project StoryComm, the county’s new public safety communication system, projects for fiscal year 2021-22 are estimated at $5.2 million.