Kids from Story Book Child Care in Story City recently had an opportunity to learn more about snow from the city of Story City. The students had the chance to see the city’s snow removal equipment and had questions about topics such as how snow is removed from the roads, how cars stay safe and how snow plows work. “We would love to thank the city of Story City for their help in our preschool’s project, which we just finished last week,” said Katie Bangert, assistant director of Story Book Child Care. “I reached out to the city department and they welcomed us with excitement to share in the process of keeping the roads safe during the winter.” Contributed photos