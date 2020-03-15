Editorial: GOP-led effort will result in more uninsured Iowans, lawsuits, loss of federal dollars and taxpayers forking over $45,000 for postage stamps.

Here we go again.

Republican state lawmakers want to impose work requirements on many Medicaid recipients. These politicians say the goal is to encourage people to enter the workforce — even though the vast majority of the beneficiaries being targeted already work.

The more likely goal is one seen over and over with the GOP: placing more obstacles between government health insurance and poor people. But all Iowans who pay taxes and rely on this state’s health care infrastructure would feel the pain of work requirements.

Senate File 2366 directs the Iowa Department of Human Services to seek federal permission to require Iowans participating in the program, with some exceptions, to spend 20 hours a week working, volunteering or participating in a work program.

Interestingly, Iowa does not need permission from lawmakers to seek federal approval. Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration could do it all on its own the way former Gov. Terry Branstad acted without legislative approval to privatize Iowa’s Medicaid system.

Yet the current group of GOP lawmakers apparently want to be involved. Perhaps they are seeking “credit” for this endeavor.

Very well.

They are also the elected officials Iowans should blame for the damage done if work requirements are enacted. This damage will include:

Increased costs and bureaucracy

While lawmakers continue to tinker with work requirement legislation, the exact cost is unclear. What is clear: The already strapped Department of Human Services would need to hire more staff, pay contractors, gather information on beneficiaries, and deal with the churning of people losing and regaining health insurance. A recent Legislative Services Agency analysis of Senate File 2366 includes an estimated cost of $45,000 over two years for postage costs to mail information to Medicaid recipients. About $4 million would be needed to update computer systems.

That is the epitome of wasting public money that could be spent providing primary care, medication and mental health services to Iowans.

It is a certainty the work requirement will lead to residents losing health insurance. The only question: How many people will become uninsured?

Arkansas provides an example of what will likely happen in Iowa.

In 2018, that state imposed a similar work requirement on Medicaid recipients. What ensued was confusion, paperwork, bureaucratic messes, and court fights. Though a federal judge eventually blocked the requirement, an estimated 18,000 people — nearly 20% of those affected by the requirement — lost health insurance in the meantime.

The losses in coverage were largely due to people being confused about or unaware of the change. Many found out they had no coverage when they sought medical care or received medical bills after visiting a doctor.

This is the last things Iowans need following the confusion and disruptions caused by privatization.

Forfeiting millions in federal dollars

GOP lawmakers have their sights set on Iowans who gained coverage through an expansion of the program made possible by the Affordable Care Act. These are the same individuals who draw down the highest rates of federal matching dollars to the state.

Of the roughly $5,100 it costs to insure one of these Iowans annually, the federal government pays nearly 90% of the cost. The Legislative Services Agency analysis estimated the feds could save more than $200 million by kicking people off health insurance. That money would no longer go to hospitals and other health providers for care delivered to patients.

Damage to Iowa’s health care infrastructure

When people lose health insurance, they don’t necessarily stop seeking care. They just can’t pay for it, which means health providers are not compensated. That can ultimately translate into higher bills for the rest of us and the loss of medical services across the state.

For example, Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines has credited the expansion of Medicaid for providing the revenue needed to offer more mental health services. Though Medicaid reimbursements are low, they are more than the provider collected for treating uninsured patients. When those people are no longer covered, health providers will have less to hire health staff and fund services we all rely on.

These are the same staff and facilities that may be desperately needed when disease outbreaks like COVID-19 emerge.

Work requirements are a bad idea, which is why essentially everyone from Iowa hospitals to churches opposes them.

Des Moines Register