The Adel Public Library announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed for the week of March 15-21.

"Based on the latest information and updates from state and local officials about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we have made the decision that closing our library is in the best interest of public safety at this time," the library posted. "All library events and programs are cancelled during this time, and the community room, conference rooms, and study rooms are also unavailable."

Library administration will work with Adel officials and the Library Board of Trustees to reassess the situation and determine when it is best to reopen.

The library is encouraging its patrons to use its website, adelpl.org and the tools and resources available there, including eBooks and eAudiobooks, digital learning tools and more.

"This is a changing, fluid situation, and we will continue to share the latest Adel Public Library updates on adelpl.org and Facebook page. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and please continue to be safe," the library said.