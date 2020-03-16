The first case of COVID-19 in Dallas County was identified on March 14, 2020. We want to protect the privacy of ALL our residents. We will not be releasing specific information on positive cases. All residents of Dallas County can unite in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, covering coughs and sneezes, handwashing and staying home when sick.

For general questions, residents can call the state hotline at 2-1-1.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever (100.4 or greater), cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and/or have been exposed to someone with these symptoms, please call your primary care provider. Testing for COVID-19 is completed at the discretion of your clinician. If you do not have a regular clinic, please call Dallas County Health Navigation at 515-993-3750 or 2-1-1 for help locating a clinic close to you. Do not show up at a clinic or emergency room with these symptoms without calling first.

COVID-19 is spread through droplets when you cough or sneeze. To prevent the spread of this contagious illness please remember the three Cs:

CLEAN: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available use a sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. We also recommend sanitizing common surfaces such as door handles, countertops, etc regularly. Signage to prompt handwashing can be found on the IDPH website at: https://bit.ly/2IP20YC COVER: Cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue. Avoid touching your face. These viruses travel via droplets of fluid – touching your face/ nose/ mouth/ eyes increases the likelihood that you are exposed to these droplets. CONTAIN: Please stay home if you are sick. It is especially important to stay home if you are immunocompromised, over 60 years of age, or experiencing underlying health conditions. Work from home if possible. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, cough, or fever and wish to visit your doctor’s office, urgent care, or the emergency room, please call ahead to report your symptoms and answer the screening questions. Community spread has now been identified in Iowa. IDPH has released Community Spread Mitigation Guidance to help educate individuals on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This guidance can be found on the IDPH website at: https://bit.ly/2xAehxN

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit the Iowa Department of Public health website at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, Governor Kim Reynold’s website at https://governor.iowa.gov/newsroom or the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html. Follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook for communication from the Dallas County Health Department.