The Dallas County Conservation Board is canceling all public and school programing until further notice as a response to the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, all DCCB buildings and restrooms will be closed to public access effective now through July 1, 2020, or until further notice.

Outdoor spaces including conservation and natural area properties and the Raccoon River Valley Trail and portions of the High Trestle Trail in Dallas County remain open for day use at this time, however visitors are encouraged to not congregate in any location. Respect social distancing guidelines even when outside.

All rentals also suspended for now. Facility reservations have been temporarily placed on hold. DCCB staff will reach out directly to those with reservations through the end of June, and renters will have the option of a full refund or to take a raincheck on a future rental. Camping is still permitted in designated locations at Kuehn Conservation Area and Sportsman Park, but no restroom or shower facilities will be available for use.

It is the intent of the DCCB staff to maintain daily operations including answering phones, conducting department business, and keeping up on facility, grounds, and vehicle maintenance projects.

“The department continues to reevaluate this dynamic situation, but we remain committed to our organization’s mission. We will lift these temporary restrictions as soon as we safely can,” DCCB Director Mike Wallace said.

The Dallas County Conservation Board made these decisions with the best interest of public and staff safety and to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through our community. These measures align with ongoing discussions and information from the Dallas County Board Supervisors and Public Health.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will continue to assess the situation and adjust as necessary.

For more information please contact the Dallas County Conservation Board office at 515-465-3577 or conservation@dallascountyiowa.gov.