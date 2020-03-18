News

3/18/2020

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic working together with state and local departments with our community and colleague safety at our highest priority.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, should monitor your symptoms at home following the necessary precautions. Seek medical attention if your symptoms are worsening, for example, if you have difficulty breathing.

What to do if you are sick and monitoring symptoms at home:

Stay home except seek medical care for worsening symptoms as advised by your doctor and avoid public places or transportation.

Stay home and isolate from others until you have had ALL of the following improvements.

NO fever for 72 hours without the use of medication

Other symptoms have improved

AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms appeared.

“Our team continues to monitor COVID-19 as information from the CDC, local and state departments as released. We want to remind the community that this illness can be manageable at home for most people,” stated Eric Ash, MD, Dallas County Hospital Family Medicine Medical Director. “If your symptoms worsen, please call your provider ahead of time and schedule an appointment.”

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics encourages our community members to continue implementing the following precautions and protocols to help prevent the spread of illness, including:

Clean your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill and distance yourself with other people in the community. This is important for people who are at a higher risk of getting sick.

Stay home if you’re sick, except to seek medical care.

Cover coughs and sneezes

If you ARE sick you should be wearing a facemask when you are around other people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

If there are general questions on COVID-19, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics encourages the public to visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website or dial 2-1-1.