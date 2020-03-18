DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of nine additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 38 positive cases. According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; two are residents of Polk County; two are residents of Dallas County; one is a resident of Washington County; and one is a resident of Winneshiek County.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health will be transitioning to mid morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.

Gov. Reynolds released the following video to discuss testing criteria. View that video here.

Gov. Reynolds also released a video discussing Iowa’s efforts to implement President Trump’s 15 days to slow the spread. View that video here.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.