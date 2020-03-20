It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

2-28-2020

Accident: Driver one was traveling through a parking lot in the 800 block of Greene St. when a vehicle driven driver two backed up and struck his vehicle. Damages estimated at $100.

2-29-2020

Arrest: A 53 year old female Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

3-1-2020

Accident: Driver one A was traveling through a parking lot in the 25000 block of Highway 6 when a vehicle driven by driver two backed up and struck his vehicle. Damages estimated at $2,000.

3-2-2020

Accident: A car vs. deer accident occurred when an Adel driver was traveling eastbound in the 26000 block of Highway 6 and struck a deer. Damages estimated at $900.

3-3-2020

Accident: A car vs. deer accident occurred when a Dexter driver was traveling eastbound in the 24000 block of Highway 6 and struck a deer. Damages estimated at $2,500.

Arrest: A 75 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and disorderly conduct.

3-4-2020

Arrest: Madison Leigh Wasson, age 18, 2244 Yellow Ave., Panora, Iowa, was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.

Arrest: Al J. Jaros, age 72, 517 S. 12th St., Adel, was arrested for Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

Theft: William Hughes of Urbandale, Iowa, reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $120.00.

3-7-2020

Arrest: A 22 year old male Adel resident was arrested for public intoxication, domestic assault- chocking causing bodily injury and false imprisonment.

Arrest: A male juvenile, age 17, of Adel, was arrested for assault with bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

Arrest: A 53 year old homeless male was arrested for harassment and violation of a no contact order.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft at the River Vista Trailer Park. Item recovered.