The ADM Community School District announced it will be starting a daily free sack lunch program starting on Monday, March 23.

The program will be offered to all ADM residents 18 years old or younger on Monday through Friday.

Locations include:

Minburn School Building, 9:45-10:30 a.m. Adel Elementary, 11-11:45 a.m. ADM Middle/High School, 11-11:45 a.m. DeSoto Intermediate, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Directions

Walk or drive to one of the four identified serving locations listed above.

If driving, please remain in your vehicle and pick up a free sack lunch(es) using a drive-up method at each location. This will allow for a safe interaction between the service workers and community members. We ask that adults in vehicles maintain no direct contact with ADM staff or volunteers.

When you arrive, tell the ADM Staff member or volunteer how many free lunches are needed.

In the drive up line, the adult in the vehicle will tell the server how many free sack lunches are needed for children 18 years old or younger.

If transportation is unavailable, children and adults are welcome to walk to an identified location and pick up their free sack lunch in person. We ask that children and adults maintain no direct contact with ADM staff or volunteers and practice social distancing while picking up meals.

How Is ADM Providing the Free Sack Lunch Program?

Due to the COVID-19 school closures, ADM applied for waivers to provide free meals to children 18 years and younger in the communities of Adel, DeSoto, and Minburn. At this time ADM has been approved to provide meals at Adel Elementary and the ADM Middle/High School Campus, however, waivers to provide food at locations in Minburn and DeSoto were denied.

Due to the waivers being denied for the communities of DeSoto and Minburn, ADM has partnered with the Good Samaritan Food Pantry to help provide free sack lunches to children 18 years or under in these communities. ADM encourages community members to consider supporting the Good Samaritan Food pantry during this time. More information can be found at their website: http://adelfoodpantry.com/