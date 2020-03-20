With "social distancing" encouraged in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Waukee has now restricted access to all municipal buildings to authorized personnel only. Many programs and events have also been canceled or postponed. Several City services have been suspended or switched over to remote options only.

Here is a current list of City closures and service adjustments as of March 20.

City Council and Other Public Meetings

Following Gov. Reynolds’ recent emergency declaration, public meetings or hearings are now permitted to be held by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices. City Council meetings and City board/commissions meetings will now be held virtually, with the use of Zoom. More information related to each specific meeting will be posted soon.

City Hall/Paying Utility Bills City Hall General

City Hall is now only permitting access to authorized personnel. However, the front vestibule is open for document/payment drop-offs during office hours. Staff is happy to help you over the phone with questions and can be reached M-F from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (515) 978-7900.

Irrigation Meters

The City is strongly encouraging residents to hold off on certifying the optional portable irrigation meters. If you must certify now, please email a photo of the the meter dial and the meter number on the side to the Utility Billing Department noting name, address and utility account number. Certification stickers will be mailed at a later date.

Notary Services

Notary services have been suspended.

Peddler’s Permits

Peddler’s permits will not be issued at this time.

Pet Licensing

Pet licensing is primarily taken care of online anyway, but in case you need a reminder: just visit PetData.com to get started!

Utility Billing

The Utility Billing division offers various bill payment options.

Drop payments in the dropbox located outside just northeast of the City Hall entrance or within the building vestibule. This is available 24/7. Mail your payment to: Waukee City Hall at 230 W. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263. Customers can set up recurring auto-payments or pay online with a credit card as well.

Those needing low-income heating assistance can apply for LIHEAP through April 30. If interested in helping other pay their utility bills during this challenging time, learn more about Project Share.

Development Services/Permits

The Development Services Building is open to authorized personnel only. You can apply for permits online and receive help or schedule inspections over the phone by calling 515-978-9533 (M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Development Services Building’s east vestibule (Employee Entrance) will remain open for dropping off permit submittals, plan submittals and payments. Rental inspections have been discontinued until further notice, however, most other building inspections will continue to be performed.

Fire/EMS

Access to the Waukee Public Safety Building is restricted to authorized personnel. Call 515-978-7998 with questions. The Fire Department will limit its community outreach efforts. Firefighter/paramedics are taking extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

Library Services

The library is currently closed amid the COVID-19 concerns. The library book and audio/video return boxes are also closed. Please hold onto any due materials. All fines and due dates will be suspended. The Waukee Public Library offers access to digital resources. Access books and audio and more from home with your library card. You can also renew materials online. Learn more online, and follow Facebook for virtual programs.

Parks & Recreation Building

The Waukee Public Works Building, in which the Parks & Recreation Department is housed, is open to authorized personnel only. The majority of Waukee Parks & Recreation programs have online registration. Entries can also be mailed in utilizing this printable form. Mail forms to: Waukee Parks & Recreation Department, 805 University Avenue, Waukee, IA 50263. There is also a dropbox outside of the Public Works Building. Please call 515-978-0007 (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) if you have questions. Easter Coloring Contest entries can be mailed or dropped off as well (by April 1).

Facility Rentals

Waukee Parks & Rec facility rentals are canceled through April 12.

Parks

All parks and trails are still open to members of the public. However, restrooms are closed and ball fields are closed to team practices.

Programs

All Waukee Parks & Rec programs are canceled or postponed through April 12. Emails will be sent to registrants. The start of the Girls Softball League is also postponed until April 13.

Trailside Dog Park

Annual passes to the Trailside Dog Park are conveniently available for purchase online. Feel free to call 515-978-0007 if you experience any issues.

Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course

Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course is now closed until further notice.

Police

Access to the Waukee Public Safety Building is restricted to authorized personnel only. Call 515-978-7979 with questions M-F, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. All community outreach and the PD’s fingerprinting services are suspended. Police officers are taking extra precaution pertaining to personal protective equipment, distancing at medical calls and sanitation.

Public Works

Access to the Waukee Public Works Building is restricted to authorized personnel only. Public Works services for new construction projects are occurring as normal. However, all non-critical tasks within occupied residences are suspended except for the emergency tasks listed below.

Gas Suspected carbon monoxide Leak (inside or outside the home) Suspected natural gas leak (inside or outside the home) No natural gas to the home Low natural gas pressure to the home Re-light pilots in the home (furnace, stove and water heater only) Wastewater Sanitary sewer backed up in the home E-One ejector pump failure – removal and replacement Water Water meter repair (actively leaking)

The 24-hour emergency phone number is 515-249-1212. Call 515-978-7920 with other questions M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.