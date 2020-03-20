The Dallas County Foundation (DCF) has announced that $95,513 has been awarded to 32 non-profits in Dallas County. Each year, grants are awarded to improve the quality of life to those fortunate enough to call Dallas County “home.”
In partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation (GGCGC), the Dallas County Foundation was awarded an additional $42,810.00 for broad-based community improvement projects making for a combined total of $138,323 in betterment grants in 2020.
Since its inception in 2005, the DCF has awarded over $1,354,689 to over 250 projects in Dallas County. These grant dollars have been used to enhance large and small community organizations throughout the county. The DCF mission is to continue funding projects and local initiatives that strengthen our communities now and well into the future. A listing of funded projects from 2006 to 2020 can be viewed at www.dallascountyfoundation.org.
The Dallas County Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
DCF board members include Lynn Ubben, President; Tiawny Meyers, Vice President, Butch Niebuhr, Treasurer; Katie Spellman, Secretary; Chris Brocka, Tim Canney; Carol Hill; Jan Kaiser; Vicki Lage; Michelle Messer; Doug Pullin; Dean Scott and Scott Circksena, Development Director.
For more information, visit www.dallascountyfoundation.org.
2020 DCF Grants:
Presby Child Care Program, Inc.
Presby Child Care Growing Needs - $1,000
Perry Community School District
P.A.C.E.S - $3,000
Perry School Foundation, Inc.
Perry Athletic Complex Softball Field Renovation - $4,000
Perry Community School District
New Wrestling Mats - $5,000
Friends of the Perry Public Library
2020 Bldg. Renovation Project - $8,000
Perry Park and Rec
Swim Team – Racing Lane Replacement - $1,000
Raccoon River Pet Rescue
Surgical Suite and Laundry Equipment - $4,000
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity
Perry New Construction Home - $5,000
Minburn Area Fire Fighters Assoc.
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment - $5,000
Minburn Community Betterment Group
Minburn Foodstand - $2,000
Friends of the Minburn Library
Minburn Public Renovation - $8,000
City of Perry
McCreary Community Bldg. Renovation - $20,000
Woodward Senior Citizens’ Housing, Inc.
Sidewalk Renovations - $5,000
White Pole Road Development Corp.
Pole Painting - $2,000
Adel-DeSoto Soccer Club
ADM Soccer Club Cement Bldg. Pad Construction - $5,000
Team RunFree
Transportation and Storage of Adaptive Run Carts - $8,810
Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center
Transitional House Parking Lot Project - $6,000
Adel-DeSoto Fine Arts Boosters Club
ADM Fine Arts Sound Monitors - $2,000
Brenton Arboretum, Inc
Computer & Software Upgrades - $2,000
Dallas County Fair Association
Campground Playground - $3,000
Rotary International
Provide Ice Rink Shed & Light - $3,000
Spurgeon Manor, Inc.
Resident & Community Outdoor Fitness Stations - $2,000
DeSoto Public Library
Circulating Board Game Collection - $750
Lutheran Home for the Aged Assoc.
Rehabilitation Equipment - $2,000
Redfield Development Corporation
StoryWalk Paving Project - $6,763
City of Redfield
Strategic Planning - $8,000
Waukee Community Closet
Back to School Athletic Shoes - $2,000
Waukee Public Library Friends Foundation
Smart Meeting Room - $3,000
YMCA of Greater Des Moines (Waukee)
UV Pool Filtration System - $2,000
Des Moines Performing Arts
2019-2020 Applause Series - $2,000
Food Bank of Iowa
Fighting Hunger in Dallas County - $5,000
N-Compass
Iowa Project AWARE - $2,000