It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

March 10, 2020

A 22 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of public intoxication.

A Stuart driver was traveling north on Old Highway 6 when she was struck by a West Central Valley School Bus. The bus driver was traveling west on Bear Creek Rd and failed to sop/yield at the intersection. The Stuart driver was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy Main Hospital. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $30,000 and $2,500 to the school bus. The bus driver was cited for failure to obey stop sign/yield right of way.

March 11, 2020

A 51 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

Michelle Kay Gillespie, age 55 of 866 Collins Dr., Waukee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving under suspension.

A 40 year old female Minneapolis, MN resident was arrested at the 108 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of marijuana.

March 12, 2020

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for attempted burglary.

A Dallas Center driver was traveling near the intersection of 222nd Pl. and T Ave., attempting to turn south onto T Ave when the rear passenger side tires of the trailer went into a soft spot and sunk into the ditch. The truck then fully tipped over and came to rest on the passenger side in the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $30,000.

An Earlham driver was traveling on Old Highway 6 when he went to pass a vehicle not realizing that the vehicle was turning left and lost control when he tried to take evasive action to avoid a collision. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000. He was cited for failure to maintain control.

March 13, 2020

A 48 year old male Clive resident arrested at Alices Road and Berkshire Parkway, Clive for OWI, unlawful possession of prescription drug and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A 38 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of Highway 159. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated $2,500.

March 14, 2020

Driver one was traveling in the 29000 block of Highway 141 when a vehicle behind him attempted to pass in the fast lane and lost control striking his vehicle causing them both to go into the ditch. Driver one struck a utility pole. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $4,000 and $15,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and defective tires.

March 15, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of Minburn Rd. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on 260th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A 41 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested at 23935 360th St., De Soto for OWI and failure to maintain control